Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty settles lower for fourth day in a row

Mumbai: The equity benchmark indices ended lower in the share market for the fourth day in a row. The selling pressure in banking, consumer durables and metal shares weighed upon the domestic benchmark indices. As per market experts, investors have lost ? 9.73 lakh crore in wealth in a four-day sharp plunge on the market, with the market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE-listed companies falling to Rs 270 lakh crore from Monday’s Rs 280 lakh crore mark.

BSE Sensex shed 427 points or 0.72% to close at 59,037. NSE Nifty settled 140 points or 0.79% lower at 17,617. Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 2.39% and Nifty Smallcap 100 index fell 2.28%. 14 out of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange settled lower. The overall market breadth of BSE was negative as 1,037 shares surged and 2,339 declined.

The top gainers in the market were Bajaj Auto, Hindustan Unilever, Maruti Suzuki India, HDFC Bank and Hero MotoCorp. The top losers in the market were Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, Coal India, Shree Cement and Divi’s Lab.