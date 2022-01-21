Syed Modi International: P V Sindhu enters semifinals, H S Prannoy loses in quarterfinals

New Delhi: In badminton, two-time Olympic medalist P.V. Sindhu entered the semifinal of women’s singles of Syed Modi International tournament in Lucknow. She defeated sixth-seeded Supanida Katethong of Thailand by ‘ 11-21, 21-12, 21-17′ in quarterfinals. Sindhu will face fifth-seeded Russian Evgeniya Kosetskaya in the semifinals.

Earlier H.S. Prannoy lost to France’s Arnaud Merkle in the men’s quarterfinals by ’19-21,16-21′. Another Indian player, Mithun Manjunath, entered the semifinals after beating Sergey Sirant of Russia by ’11-21, 21-12, 21-18’. he will face Arnaud Merkle of France.

In the mixed doubles event, the Indian pair of MR Arjun and Treesa Jolly beat the eight seeded French duo of William Villeger and Anne Tran by ‘ 24-22, 21-17’. They will face compatriots Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto in the semifinals.