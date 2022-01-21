Taliban claim Imran Khan is a ‘ISI puppet’

The Taliban have been in charge in Afghanistan for five months, but the National Resistance Force (NRF) is still fighting them, determined to remove the extremists from power. The NRF has released a video message that has gone viral on social media, in which they urge Afghans not to remain silent. In a subsequent audio message, NRF leader Ahmad Massoud underlined that their fight is for Afghanistan’s entire freedom, not for a certain ethnic group or location.

NRF fighters now have anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM) to destroy Taliban vehicles, according to photographs circulating on social media. According to reports, the missiles are directed by advanced targeting systems that follow the target until it is hit.