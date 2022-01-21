The Sensex is down 706 points as the equity indices open in the red

The Sensex fell about 700 points in early trade on Friday, with heavy selling pressure across the board amid a poor trend in global markets and continued outflows of foreign funds.

In early trade, the BSE index was down 690.51 points, or 1.16 percent, at 58,774.11. The Nifty also dropped 194.10 points, or 1.09 percent, to 17,562.90.

Infosys, Dr Reddy’s, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Wipro, and IndusInd Bank were the biggest losers in the Sensex pack, each losing 2.59 percent.

PowerGrid and HUL, on the other hand, were the only companies to gain ground.

The 30-share BSE index fell 634.20 points, or 1.06 percent, to 59,464.62 in the previous session. The NSE Nifty, meanwhile, fell 181.40 points, or 1.01 percent, to 17,757.

In other parts of Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Seoul, and Tokyo were trading with significant losses in the middle of the session.

In the overnight session, stock exchanges in the United States saw a massive sell-off.

Meanwhile, Brent crude, the worldwide oil benchmark, fell 2.03% to USD 86.59 a barrel.

According to stock exchange data, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday, selling shares worth Rs 4,679.84 crore.