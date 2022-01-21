US lawmakers want to use India over its wheat subsidy at the WTO

Top American senators have asked Joe Biden’s administration to file a complaint with the World Trade Organization against India for subsidising its wheat farmers by more than half the value of produce. The letters from members of Congress and the Senate have been welcomed by US Wheat Associates, which has been aggressively pressing for such a move by the government.

‘American commodity producers are operating at a clear disadvantage to their competitors, primarily from India, where the government is subsidising more than half of the value of production for rice and wheat, instead of the 10% allowed under World Trade Organization (WTO) rules,’ a group of 28 members of the US Congress said in a letter.

‘We request that you take prompt action to rectify India’s trend of non-compliance with WTO domestic support standards by filing a dispute settlement case,’ the letter to US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack stated .