Why have key leaders opted for home turf in the UP polls?

According to party sources, Akhilesh Yadav, the head of the Samajwadi Party (SP), will run in his first assembly elections from Karhal constituency in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district, the party’s heartland. However, he is not the only candidate in the 2018 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections who has chosen to campaign from home turf.

Yogi Adityanath’s home turf, Gorakhpur, has been chosen by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). According to Livehindustan, a sister publication of Hindustan Times, the move is not merely to assure the leaders’ success, but both the SP and the BJP have their own agenda. According to Livehindustan, the impact of the leader on the entire election is also considered.

Keshav Maurya, the deputy state minister, has also been fielded from Sirathu (in Kaushambi), where he won elections in 2012 before being elected to the Lok Sabha as an MP from Phulpur in 2014.

He, like Yogi Adityanath, is a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.

Mayawati, the leader of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), has stated that she will not run in the elections. Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress general secretary who is leading the party’s campaign this time, has remained mute on whether she will run in the election.

Yogi Adityanath served as a five-time BJP Member of Parliament from Gorakhpur. From here, he led till taking over the reins of UP in 2017. According to Livehindustan, Adityanath’s candidacy in Gorakhpur might affect at least 50 assembly seats in the Purvanchal region, citing top BJP state leaders.

Since the outset, the seat has been a bastion for individuals who embrace the Samajwadi philosophy. Praja Socialist Party won the first election in this area. Akhilesh, on the other hand, has the option of contesting the election from Gopalpur in Azamgarh, which is a Yadav stronghold.

He chose this seat over Purvanchal because it has provided political ground for the Saifai family. For the SP head, the Karhal seat in the Yadav belt is regarded extremely safe.

The explanation for this is that Yadavs account for 40% of the vote, while Brahmins, Thakurs, Dalits, and Shakyas all vote in large numbers. The Muslim vote is relatively low in this town.

Babu Ram Yadav has won the most elections in Karhal – five – despite being from different political parties each time. Mulayam Singh Yadav, a supporter of the SP, is the local MP. According to Livehindustan, the SP considered Karhal seat to be more favourable than Gopalpur and Gunnaur in an internal study.