9 of a family including two children killed in landslide

Lahore: 9 people of a family including 2 children, aged three years and two months, died in a landslide that hit Shangla district in Kyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan on Friday. Rescue workers recovered the bodies of six including two deceased children .

The landslide hit the house of Khurshif Khan in Kuz Alpuri area of Shangla. The house collapsed and destroyed, burying its residents. Rescue operations are underway and 1122 rescue workers are making efforts to locate people from underneath the debris.