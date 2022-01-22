DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

9 of a family including two children killed in landslide

Jan 22, 2022, 03:11 pm IST

Lahore: 9 people of a family including 2 children, aged three years and two months, died in a landslide that hit  Shangla district  in Kyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan  on Friday. Rescue workers recovered the bodies of six including  two deceased children .

Also Read: Strong earthquake of 6.0 magnitude strikes Philippines 

The landslide hit the house of Khurshif Khan in Kuz Alpuri area of Shangla. The house collapsed and destroyed, burying its residents. Rescue operations are underway and 1122 rescue workers are making efforts to locate people from underneath the debris.

Tags
shortlink
Jan 22, 2022, 03:11 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button