An app to abuse religious adversaries? Delhi police axes the app and books the culprits

In connection with the Clubhouse discussion, where participants were heard making insulting and abusive statements towards Muslim women, the Delhi Police have detained an 18-year-old from Lucknow. The offender, Rahul Kapoor, was captured after the Delhi Police dispatched a squad to Lucknow. He had enrolled himself with the user-ID ‘Bismillah.’

Deputy Commissioner of Police KPS Malhotra said Kapoor claimed he created an audio chat room on the orders of a guy he described as ‘Sallos’ and afterwards gave over the moderator key to him. Kapoor’s phone has been confiscated, and he is expected to join the investigation in Delhi by the evening.

The suspect’s father is an accountant at Army Public School in Lucknow Cantt.

The arrest came a day after three persons from Haryana were apprehended in connection with the discussion. Based on a complaint from a lady, the Mumbai crime branch’s cyber cell filed a case against the three defendants under sections 153(a), 295(a), 354(a), 354(d) of the Indian Penal Code and section 67 of the Information Technology Act 2000. Akash, Jeshnav Kakkar, and Yash Parashar were named as the suspects.

‘We filed a complaint regarding a vulgar Clubhouse app discussion and detained one individual from Karnal, Haryana, who was remanded in the SIT for three days. Two more suspects were apprehended in Faridabad, and the process for their transit remand is underway ‘Joint CP Crime Milind Bharambe stated.

Two conversation rooms were formed on the Clubhouse app, according to Bharambe, one on January 16 and the other on January 16. Many individuals, he claimed, were making disparaging statements about women and discussing the auctioning of their body parts.