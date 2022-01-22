ATM crime again in Mumbai : man tries molesting a lady lawyer;

A 29 year old man has been detained in Mumbai for allegedly groping and robbing a 26-year-old lawyer when she was taking cash from an ATM in Andheri (East).

The incident took place at roughly 8.40 pm at Agarkar chowk near Andheri railway station. Avinash Kasar has been named as the suspect. Kasar allegedly came from behind and kissed the victim while she was taking money from a Bank of Baroda ATM before stealing the cash from her hand and fled the scene.

Andheri police searched the CCTV video of the ATM and surrounding places after filing a FIR to find the guilty. Using station footage, it was discovered that the accused changed four local trains: from Andheri, he got off at Goregaon station, then rode another train to Ram Mandir, another to Borivali, and finally the last train to Nalasopara.

Meanwhile, when looking through the ATM’s transaction history, another police squad discovered a person with a Nalasopara address who had withdrawn money during the same time period. The cops went to Kasar’s house, which they discovered to be his.

After determining the culprit, Kasar was followed to his Andheri residence by using sophisticated surveillance gadgets by the police.