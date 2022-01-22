Covid -19 it’s aftermath on school children. A study underway by Delhi admin

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday that the Delhi government will conduct a large-scale assessment to determine the impact of the Covid epidemic on schoolchildren’s psychological and emotional behaviour.

For schoolchildren, the previous two years have been extremely difficult and demanding. Students have been confined to their homes as a result of the school shutdown, causing worry and stress among them, he said.

‘It is critical to comprehend their mental state in order to return them to a regular setting. As a result, we’ve decided to conduct a large-scale study to better understand how schoolchildren’s mental and emotional states have changed over the last two years, and what efforts can be taken to improve their well-being ‘Mr. Sisoida, who is also in charge of education, stated.

He added the study will look at ‘changes in parenting style, psychological and emotional state of parents, as children have spent the majority of their time during lockdown with them in the past two years,’ in addition to youngsters.

Teachers’ routines and teaching techniques have also changed, according to the ministry.

‘This survey will look into this as well.’ Because happiness is a holistic process, it’s crucial to know how each and every individual in a student’s life is feeling,he noted.

Mr Sisodia claimed that the ‘Happiness Curriculum’ has helped children in Delhi government schools retain their mental and emotional well-being.

‘We will adjust the ‘Happiness Curriculum’ by providing new chapters, stories, and activities with the support of this study and experts so that children may learn to be stress free in hard conditions like pandemic,’he said.