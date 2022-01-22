In just 24 hours, India has reported 3,37,704 new Covid cases, with 488 deaths

The latest data from the Union ministry of health and family welfare, India recorded 3,37,704 new cases of the coronavirus illness (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 3,89,03,731. According to the report, the linked death toll has increased by 488 to 488,884. The number of Omicron cases has increased by 3.69 percent since Friday, to 10,050.

The active caseload in the country is 21,13,365 infections, the highest in 237 days. According to the ministry, it now accounts for 5.43 percent of the total.

The daily positivity rate is currently 17.22%, but the recovery rate has decreased somewhat to 93.31 percent.

In the previous 24 hours, 2,42,676 persons have recovered from the viral infection. The total number of recoveries now stands at 3,63,01,482.

According to ministry data, the weekly positive rate has climbed by 16.65%.

So far, the country has given out 161.16 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine. In addition, 71.34 crore samples have been tested for Covid-19, with 19,60,954 tests completed in the last 24 hours.