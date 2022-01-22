India-West Indies series: BCCI announces revised schedule

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the revised schedule for the upcoming India-West Indie series .

As per the new schedule, the ODI series will take place in Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from 6th February to 11th February. The three T20Is will now be held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on 16th, 18th, and 20th February respectively.

Earlier the matches were set to take place in six different venues with Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Kolkata scheduled to host the three ODIs. On the other hand, the T20Is were allocated to Cuttack, Visakhapatnam, and Trivandrum.

Revised schedule:

6th February- 1st ODI- Ahmedabad

9th February- 2nd ODI- Ahmedabad

11th February-3rd ODI-Ahmedabad

16th February-1st T20I-Kolkata

18th February-2nd T20I- Kolkata

20th February-3rd T20I- Kolkata