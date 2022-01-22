Major fire breakout in Mumbai residential building; 7 killed; 17 injured

Mumbai: At least seven people were killed in a major fire break out inside a 20-storeyed residential building in Mumbai today morning. At least 17 people were also injured, three of them critically, in the massive blaze that started around 7 am on the 18th floor of Kamla building opposite Gandhi Hospital at Gowalia Tank in Mumbai’s Tardeo area.

On being alerted, the fire brigade personnel and police had rushed to the spot. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar told news agency ANI that six elderly people needed oxygen support and were been shifted to the hospital. ‘The fire is under control but smoke is huge. All people have been rescued’, she added. A civic body official said 13 fire engines and seven water jetties, among others, are involved in the firefighting operation, adding that it was tagged as a level-3 (major) fire.

Also read: ATM crime again in Mumbai : man tries molesting a lady lawyer

Maharashtra BJP president and MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha said that it was an unfortunate incident, and expressed his grief.