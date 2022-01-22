Man gets a 10 year imprisonment sentence for raping a minor girl:

A court in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district sentenced a 67year old man to 10 years imprisonment for raping a minor girl five years ago. Bhagamat Tudu was also fined 10,000 by POCSO judge Sumita Jena on Friday, according to special public prosecutor Abhina Pattnaik. The court ordered the State Legal Services Authority to compensate the rape victim with a sum of Rs. 3 lakh.Tudu raped the 10-year-old girl on September 20, 2017, when she went to the forest near her hamlet in Bisoi block to graze goats.

According to the prosecution, the decision was based on the victim’s account, a medical report, and the testimony of 14 witnesses.