DH Latest NewsDH NEWSWest BengalLatest NewsNEWS

Massive fire breaks out in thermocol factory

Jan 22, 2022, 10:51 pm IST

Kolkata: A massive fire broke out in a thermocol factor in  Howrah district in West Bengal on Saturday. The firefighting operation is going  on and at least three fire tenders are at the spot.

Around  200-250 people were working inside the factory and all the  workers who were stuck in the fire have been rescued. No casualty has been reported from the fire. The fire department officials are also carrying out search and rescue operations in the factory.

Also Read:  Security forces gun down two terrorists in Kashmir 

Earlier today, at least six persons were killed and 23 others injured in a major fire that broke out on the 19th floor of a residential building in Tardeo area of central Mumbai on Saturday morning.

Tags
shortlink
Jan 22, 2022, 10:51 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button