Moderate intensity earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.0 magnitude on the Richter scale struck Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. As per the disaster management authority, the epicenter of the earthquake was at latitude 36.06 degrees north and longitude 75.82 degrees east.

Seismologically, Kashmir is located in an earthquake prone region. Past temblors have wrought havoc here. Over 80,000 people were killed on two sides of the Line of Control in an earthquake on October 8, 2005 which measured 7.6 on the Richter scale.