More Myanmar refugees cross over into Mizoram

Around 2,000 people from Myanmar’s Chin state have infiltrated into the border villages of Mizoram since January 5, according to official authorities in the North-Eastern state. NGOs are offering help to the displaced people .

Four people with shrapnel wounds were among those who arrived in the last two weeks. They were admitted to a private hospital in Aizawl, where one of them died as a result of his injuries. His body had to be returned to Myanmar across the border. Chin state has been at the forefront of armed resistance to the junta since the military coup in Myanmar in February 2021, and has borne the brunt of the Myanmar army’s anger.

During fighting between a pro-democracy civilian resistance group called the Chin Defence Force (CDF) and the Chin National Army in July-August last year, over 15,000 people from Chin state moved into Mizoram.