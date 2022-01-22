Quad summit to be held after Australian elections

The Quad meeting is anticipated to take place in May, with the free and open Indo-Pacific, Covid-19 response, climate, renewable energy, and infrastructure on the agenda. US President Joe Biden accepted Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio’s offer to visit Tokyo in the first half of 2022 on Friday. The most recent Quad summit was held in Washington on September 24, 2021.

The Quad meeting has been announced, according to officials with knowledge of the situation, but it will not take place until after the Australian federal elections in May. Japan will send formal invitations only if all parties have agreed on dates. A meeting of the Quad foreign ministers and sherpas is also expected to set the summit’s agenda.