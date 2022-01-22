Russia hardens stance in the midst of Ukraine crisis

The Kremlin has kept the US and its allies guessing about its future steps in the greatest security crisis between Moscow and the West since the Cold War, with tens of thousands of Russian troops stationed near Ukraine.

Russia has raised the ante by launching further military training in the region, amid fears of an impending invasion on Ukraine. It has also refused to rule out military deployments in the Caribbean, and Russian President Vladimir Putin has reached out to Western-opposing leaders.

The military bravado underscores the Kremlin’s bold attempt to reverse decades of NATO growth following the end of the Cold War.

In discussions with the US, Russia is seeking legally binding assurances that the alliance will not embrace Ukraine and other former Soviet republics, nor will it deploy arms there. It also wants NATO to withdraw its forces from Central and Eastern European countries that have been members since the 1990s.

