Telangana govt conducts ‘Fever Survey’; Citizens to be provided with medical kits

Telangana officials initiated a fever survey across the state on Friday, to identify patients with Covid-19 symptoms and to deliver free home isolation kits. The state government is said to have a million home isolation kits on hand for anyone who have tested positive for Covid or are experiencing symptoms.

The medical and health departments, in collaboration with the municipal administration, panchayat raj, and other authorities, began a door-to-door survey after the number of Covid cases in the state increased in the previous three weeks.

Healthcare personnel in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), other municipal corporations, municipalities, and gramme panchayats went door to door to see whether any inmates were suffering from symptoms such as fever, cold, or cough.

Authorities were concentrating their efforts in the GHMC and adjoining metropolitan districts of Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri, which accounted for the majority of daily Covid cases.

Meanwhile, hundreds of employees are working around the clock to produce home isolation kits that will be distributed throughout the state. Authorities in Hyderabad were preparing the kits in playgrounds or other spacious premises.

Also Read: 10-month-old conjoined twins separated after 10-hour surgery in US

More than 200 employees, including women, were busy preparing the kits at Victory Playground. Each package includes seven medicines as well as instructions on how to use them. Azithromycin (antibiotic/antiviral), Paracetamol (fever), Levocetirizine (cold), Ranitidine (acidity), Vitamin C, Multivitamin, and Vitamin D (immunity) are the medicines in the kit. According to a health authority, these medications must be taken for five days.

As per the pamphlet included in the kit, Covid positive patients have been urged to check their temperature on a daily basis, perform a six-minute walk at a normal pace and consult a doctor promptly if the temperature continues to persist or patients feel breathless after walking for six minutes.

The fever survey, which was conducted during the Covid second wave last year, had good findings, according to Health Minister T. Harish Rao, saving the lives of many people. He noted that the NITI Aayog praised it, as did the economic survey report, which cited it as a best practice, prompting the Centre to tell other states to do the same.

Telangana recorded 4,207 new cases on Wednesday, up 18.27 percent from the day before. During the 24-hour period, the authorities performed 1,20,215 tests. According to health experts, the positive rate remained modest at approximately 3.5 per cent. There are now 26,633 active cases in the state.