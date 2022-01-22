Ticket denied; Ex-Goa CM Laxmikant Parsekar to quit BJP

Panaji: Former Goa chief minister and senior BJP leader Laxmikant Parsekar, who was denied a ticket by the party for state Assembly elections, said on Saturday that he will resign from the ruling party. Parsekar was the chief minister of Goa between 2014 and 2017. He was selected to head the state after the then chief minister Manohar Parrikar was inducted into the Union cabinet as the Defence Minister.

Talking to ANI, the 65-year-old leader said that he does not wish to remain in the party and will formally submit his resignation by this evening. Reportedly, he will file his nomination from the Mandrem seat as an independent candidate. Parsekar is the chief of BJP’s manifesto for the upcoming Goa Legislative Assembly election and was also a member of the party’s Core Committee.

BJP has nominated sitting MLA Dayanand Sopte from Mandrem Assembly seat for upcoming Goa elections. Sopte had defeated Parsekar in the 2017 Assembly polls on Congress ticket but later joined BJP in the year 2019 along with nine other members.

Earlier on Friday, Utpal Parrikar, son of former Goa CM Manohar Parrikar, who was denied BJP ticket, has announced that he will fight the upcoming Assembly polls as an independent candidate from his father’s seat Panaji. Utpal has also announced his resignation from BJP. BJP on Thursday released its first list of 34 candidates for the upcoming Goa assembly election. Goa will go to the assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.