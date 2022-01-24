690 kgs of Marijuana seized in West Bengal; 2 arrested

Cooch Behar: The Kolkata unit of Narcotics Control Bureau has seized marijuana weighing 690 kilo grams from a border village in the Cooch Behar district and arrested two persons in connection with this. The accused have been identified as Arjun Mandal and Prasanta Mandal, the NCB said.

‘2 persons namely, Arjun Mandal, 40yrs, & Prasanta Mandal, 28yrs, have been arrested by NCB Kolkata after seizing 690 kgs of marijuana from a house in the border village in Cooch Behar by the Sitalkuchi PS’, the NCB statement read. The source of the drugs is said to be at Meghpala, Cooch Behar and its destinations were Uttar Pradesh and Bangladesh, it added.