China conducts 2M tests in Beijing, withdraws COVID restrictions in Xi’an

Two weeks before the Winter Olympics begin, a cluster of COVID-19 cases in Beijing has spurred authorities to test millions of people and impose new safeguards, even as the city of Xi’an in north-central China eased a month-long lockdown that had isolated its 13 million citizens.

Beijing officials said that they would conduct a second round of mass testing of the 2 million people of the Fengtai district, which has seen the majority of the capital’s 40 coronavirus cases since January 15. That happened a day after officials said that anybody who has purchased medicines for fever, cough, or certain other drugs in the previous two weeks must take a COVID-19 test within 72 hours.

Despite the small number of cases, the harsh actions show how concerned government officials are in the run-up to the Olympics, which begin on February 4 in Beijing.

“The current epidemic prevention situation remains gloomy and complicated, and all departments in the city must respond effectively and quickly,” said Beijing city spokesperson Xu Hejian.

“Overall, the situation is under control,” he continued.

When a case is identified, the ruling Communist Party’s “zero tolerance” COVID-19 policy imposes lockdowns, travel restrictions, and widespread testing. Anti-virus measures have stepped up in the last month, with lockdowns in Xi’an and two other cities, as well as the partial suspension of train and airline services to Beijing, in order to prevent travel from outbreak areas.

Overall, the number of new cases recorded in China has decreased from over 100 a day during the peak of the Xi’an outbreak to 18 on Sunday, with six of those in Beijing. Despite the decrease, pandemic precautions are being tightened ahead of the Olympics, when all athletes will be checked daily and segregated from the general public.