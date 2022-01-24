Church found vandalised in Tamil Nadu, probe underway

Coimbatore: A church in Ramanathapuram area in the city was allegedly found vandalised on Monday morning by devotees, after which tensions prevailed in the area.

After being alerted, the management of Holy Trinity Cathedral found that the statue of St Sebastian, kept in a glass cabin, was damaged after which they immediately informed the police, who rushed to the spot. As people started gathering at the spot, tension prevailed for some time before police managed to disperse them.

Also read: Koozhangal bags best feature film award at Dhaka International Film Festival; Jayasurya selected as best actor

The visuals of the church after the attack show that a statue has been damaged and the glass around it has been shattered after the miscreants reportedly pelted stones. The police have lodged an FIR based on the complaint filed by one of the priests of the church and no arrests have been made so far in the case.