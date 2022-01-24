Farmer humiliated by salesman raises 10 lakh to buy car, video goes viral

Bangalore: A video of a salesman humiliating a farmer over buying a car has gone viral on social media. The incident took place at a Mahindra car showroom in Tumkoor, Karnataka on Friday.

A salesman at the showroom insulted an areca nut farmer named Kempegowda. Kempegowda along with his friends visited the showroom to enquire about buying a car. But the sales executive in the showroom insulted him by saying that he wouldn’t have even Rs 10 in his pocket, let alone Rs 10 lakh.

Also Read: Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s biopic ‘Major’ release postponed amid Covid surge

Kempegowda then challenged the sales executive that he will bring the money and the car hould be delivered immediately. After 30 minutes, he returned with 10 lakhs and asked to deliver the car. But the sales executive was not able to give the car as Saturday and Sunday are holidays.

Kempegowda then lodged a complaint with the police and asked the executive to apologize for his indecent behaviour. Videos of the incident went viral.