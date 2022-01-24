State government extends Covid restrictions till January 31

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has decided to extend the Covid-19 restrictions in the state. The restrictions will be in place till 31 January. According to the latest order, all anganwadi centres and educational institutions up to upto 12th will remain closed in the state. There will be a night curfew from 10 pm till 6 pm .

All gyms, shopping malls, cinema halls, salons and other public gathering can function with 50% occupancy. The government has also banned large gatherings and political rallies in state till 31 January.