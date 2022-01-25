4 injured as terrorists hurl grenade on security personnel

Srinagar: 4 people including a police officer and two women were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. Terrorists hurled a grenade towards security personnel in the Hari Singh High Street area in Srinagar.

The injured were identified as police inspector Tanveer Hussain who is posted with ACB, Mohammad Shafi, his wife Tanveera and another woman Asmat. The injured were rushed to a hospital where their condition was stated to be stable.

The security forces have cordoned off the area and launched searches to nab the terrorists. Security has been beefed up in the city and elsewhere in the valley to ensure smooth Republic Day celebrations.