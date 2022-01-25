Biden caught on cam for using vulgar epithet on a journalist; calls to apologise

Washington: US President Joe Biden was caught on a hot mic on Monday, for using vulgar epithet on a correspondent from a US news network, after the journalist asked a question on the issue of inflation. During a press meet, Biden was seen sneering at a Fox News correspondent, Peter Doocy, after he questioned him about rising inflation in the United States.

The US President made these remarks after Doocy asked him- ‘Do you think inflation is a political liability?’ ‘That’s a great asset. More inflation? What a stupid son of a b***h’, Biden said into the hot mic. However, the question remains whether Biden was aware that his mic was still on. The incident was also caught on camera. Notably, the White House put out an official transcript of the entire event and also included the President’s epithet.

Reportedly after the incident, Biden called up to apologize for the comment, according to the journalist. Doocey appeared on FOX TV, where he informed that Biden reached out to him, within about an hour of that exchange. ‘He said ‘It’s nothing personal, pal’, Doocy said. ‘And we went back and forth, and we were talking about just kind of moving forward, and I made sure to tell him that I’m always gonna try to ask something different than what everybody else is asking. And he said, ‘You got to.’ And that’s a quote from the president, so I’ll keep doing it’, the US media network said. ‘I don’t need anybody to apologize to me. He can call me whatever he wants as long as it gets him talking!’ Doocy added.

This faux pas was the latest in a series of incidents that have brought Biden under the spotlight. According to the New York Post newspaper, Biden has chided reporters previously too, for asking about subjects that he dislikes. The previous week, Biden had attacked a lady Fox News reporter after she asked, ‘Why are you waiting on (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to make the first move, sir?’ to which Biden replied, ‘What a stupid question’.