DD instals special cameras for 360-degree coverage on Republic Day

Doordarshan (DD), India’s public service broadcaster, has put dozens of cameras, including two for a birds-eye view on the top of the India Gate and Rajpath, as part of a 360-degree coverage of the Republic Day celebrations that will be live-streamed on two YouTube channels.

‘Animated graphics and renowned commentators, who will be elaborating on every detail as the event unfolds, will make the high-definition visuals more engaging,’ Prasar Bharati said in a statement. It also stated that commentary will be offered in sign language for more inclusive coverage.

In collaboration with the Indian Air Force, special arrangements have been made to highlight the newly added elements in the fly-past. From 9:15 a.m., the Republic Day broadcast will be carried on all DD channels.

For the coverage, DD has set 59 cameras from Rashtrapati Bhawan to National Stadium. At Rajpath, there are 33 cameras, 16 at the National War Museum, India Gate, and the National Stadium, and ten at Rashtrapati Bhawan.