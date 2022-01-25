Hema Malini shares old pic with Esha, Ahana on National Girl Child Day

Hema Malini took to her Instagram handle on the occasion of the National Girl Child Day and shared a throwback picture with her husband Dharmendra and their daughters Esha and Ahana Deol.

Sharing the picture, Hema also wrote a sweet caption which read, ‘Today is the celebration of the girl child. So proud to have my two daughters in my life #daughter #celebration #girlchild’. Reacting to the post, Esha wrote, ‘Love and respect (red heart and evil eye emoji) @dreamgirlhemamalini @aapkadharam’.

For quite some time, the actress has been absent from the silver screen. However, she remained active on social media and regularly communicate with her fans and followers. The actress-turned-politician is a frequent Instagram user, where she shares peek of her professional and personal lives.

Hema Malini has a close relationship with both of her daughters. Esha Deol had shared several photos on her Instagram account showcasing the sweet moments of the mother-daughter duo together on various occasions.