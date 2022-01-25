Indian Railways cancels 478 trains: Full list

New Delhi: Indian Railways canceled 478 trains due to bad weather conditions on January 25. It also changed originating station of 28 trains and short terminated 31 others. Similarly on January 26, at least 443 trains will remain cancelled. Railways has also changed originating station of 20 trains and short terminated 20 others on Republic Day.

The trains were scheduled to operate via Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, and Kerala. The official website of The National Train Enquiry System (NTES) of Railways has released the list of cancelled trains.

Also Read; State government bans entry of non-vaccinated people at public places

Railway urged passengers to check https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app to get the details of the actual arrival-departure of trains.