Kerala Blasters, Jeakson Singh is maximizing his potential.

Kerala Blasters top the table with 20 points, one point ahead of Jamshedpur FC, after 11 games in an increasingly speculative Indian Super League calendar. However, it’s surprising how they’ve managed to stay on top of the league.

Jeakson Singh became a household name in 2017 after scoring a header against Colombia colts in the 82nd minute of India’s first ever encounter in a Fifa U17 World Cup. Since then, some members of the team have moved on to new Indian clubs, but Singh has remained a familiar face.

With some commanding performances in the heart of the park this season, the defensive midfielder has made a step forward. With 30 interceptions, he leads the league and has appeared in all of Kerala’s games. Singh has completed 54 tackles, 434 passes (the most on the Blasters’ team), and 608 touches of the ball in those games this season.

Ivan Vukomanovic, Kerala’s coach, credited their midfield tandem for delivering consistency to his squad, saying, ‘Both Jeakson and Putea have bright prospects because they both have enough quality. They will continue to improve with hard work, and I am liking the way they are developing this season. We studied their game during the preseason and are pleased with the results.’