Know what is ‘Blue Aadhar Card’ and steps to get it

New Delhi: Aadhar Card issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is an important document. The card is necessary for getting almost all government services. It contains several data as the 12-digit number, person’s name, date of birth, gender and more.

The Aadhaar Card for children below the age of 5 is different from the normal ones. It is called ‘Blue Aadhar Cards’. It will not have biometric details such as fingerprints and retina of the cardholder. It is introduced by the union government to make sure that parents of kids below five years of age can apply for the ID. This ‘Blue Aadahar Card’ becomes invalid once the child crosses the age of 5.

Also Read: Fire-Boltt launches new smart watch ‘Ninja 2 Max’ in India

Here’s how to get Blue Aadhar Card:

Step 1: Parents of the child are required to visit their nearby Aadhar card enrollment centre along with the necessary documents such as address proof and birth certificate of the child.

Step 2: Fill out the application form for the Blue Aadhaar Card of their child and attach the documents, including their own Aadhaar information, along with it.

Step 3: Share the mobile number for the registration of Blue Aadhar Card for their child.

Step 4: A photo of the child will be clicked by the official at the enrollment centre.

Step 5: UIDAI officials verify the documents. Upon successful verification, parents will receive a text message on the shared mobile number.

Step 6: Blue Aadhar card will soon be issued within 60 days of verification.