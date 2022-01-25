Missouri State Highway Patrol sends out Batman-themed alert by mistake

On Monday, authorities near ‘Gotham City, Missouri, were looking for a purple and green 1978 Dodge 3700GT,’ a Missouri State Highway Patrol sent out a warning on every cell phone state-wide.

However, Gotham City, Missouri does not exist, and the car mentioned was the one used by the Joker in the 1989 “Batman” film. The patrol sent another advisory shortly after the Tuesday evening one, instructing people to disregard it.

The patrol claimed in a brief statement that a normal test of Missouri’s Blue Alert system was unintentionally broadcast statewide. When a police officer is murdered or gravely injured in the line of duty, the system is supposed to notify the public.

“An option was incorrectly selected during the test, allowing the message to be transmitted to the public,” the news release informed.