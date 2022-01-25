‘You are supporting terrorists’: UAE netizens slam Rana Ayyub after her attack towards Saudi for air-strike in Yemen

An Indian journalist has triggered controversies after she labeled Saudis ‘bloodthirsty’ in a tweet, for fighting terror in Yemen on Saturday. In her post, Rana Ayyub, a Mumbai-based journalist, had slammed Saudi Arabia for initiating a military campaign against Yemen, to which Saudi netizens have responded by attacking her on Twitter, accusing her of backing terrorism. Further, they expressed their disgust at Ayyub’s deceptive tweet.

‘Yemen is bleeding and there is nobody to stop the bloodthirsty Saudis. These are people who call themselves the custodians of Islam. As a Muslim I am ashamed that these savages are guardians of the holy mosque. The world CANNOT stay silent thru this genocide #YemenUnderAttack’, Ayyub tweeted.

Yemen is bleeding and there is nobody to stop the bloodthirsty Saudis. These are people who call themselves the custodians of Islam. As a Muslim I am ashamed that these savages are guardians of the holy mosque. The world CANNOT stay silent thru this genocide #YemenUnderAttack — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) January 22, 2022

The journalist’s remarks came after Saudi-led airstrikes in Yemen targeted a temporary jail administered by the Houthi rebel organization. Houthi forces intensified their operations after the UAE, a Saudi-led alliance member, was struck by a drone. The organization has launched missile and drone attacks in Saudi Arabia. Yemen’s internationally recognized government is fighting the Houthis alongside the Saudi-led coalition, which controls a considerable part of northern Yemen.

Several Saudi netizens replied to Rana Ayyub’s tweet by arguing that their government supports a recognized government, whereas Ayyub supports an Islamist terror group attempting to remove that government. The residents of Saudi were surprised to learn that the Indian journalist was criticizing them for backing the Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi administration in Yemen. Also, Saudis and Emiratis observed that she had been collecting donations for humanitarian activities but was using them for personal use.

‘Personally, I’m embarrassed of those who collect donations for great organisations and then fail to use those monies for the reason for which they were raised’, a twitter user, Jeddah Faisal alleged, noting that it’s his personal opinion. Another user accused Ayyub to be one of the media elite hypocrites that promote terrorist Houthis who utilize child soldiers and are the major source of misery in Yemen. According to him, Saudi Arabia is backing the terrorist group to overthrow Houthis’ dictatorship.

Also read: Biden caught on cam for using vulgar epithet on a journalist; calls to apologise

Netizens from India also criticized her move. Netizens pointed out that while she is speaking out against the terror group’s attack, she was mute when numerous innocent people, including two Indians, were killed in the terror group’s drone strike in Abu Dhabi. Ayyub, startled by the response, blamed Prime Minister Modi for the abuse she hadn’t expected to receive from Saudi netizens. Saudi trolls are being cheered on by Modi fans in India, she said. ‘You didn’t miss anything’, she added in a tweet.