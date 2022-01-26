A proud moment at the parade ! India’s Rafale pilot Shivangi Singh scales high in the sky !

Shivangi Singh, India’s first female Rafale fighter aircraft pilot, was among the Indian Air Force’s tableau during the Republic Day celebration on Wednesday. She is only the second female fighter jet pilot in the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) history.

Flight Lieutenant Bhawna Kanth, the first female fighter jet pilot in the IAF, made history last year.

Ms Singh, a Varanasi native, joined the Indian Air Force in 2017 and was commissioned as part of the IAF’s second batch of female fighter pilots. Prior to piloting the Rafale, she had flown MiG-21 Bison aircraft.

She is a member of the Indian Air Force’s Golden Arrows squadron, which is based in Ambala, Punjab.

The topic of the IAF tableau was ‘Indian Air Force Transforming for the Future.’ The float included scaled-down versions of the Rafale fighter jet, an indigenously designed light combat helicopter (LCH), and the Aslesha MK-1 3D observation radar. It also included a scaled-down model of the MiG-21 aircraft, which played a key part in India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war that resulted in the formation of Bangladesh, as well as a model of India’s first indigenously manufactured aircraft, the Gnat.