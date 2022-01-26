BS Yediyurappa raises the national flag at his residence

On the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day, former Chief Minister and prominent BJP leader BS Yediyurappa unfurled the national flag at Cauvery, (his official residence) Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, today’s Republic Day celebration in New Delhi featured the Karnataka Tableau, which was themed ‘The Cradle of Traditional Handicrafts.’

The Republic Day Parade 2022 showcased India’s military prowess and cultural diversity, with several unique projects incorporated as part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to commemorate the country’s 75th year of independence.

This year’s Republic Day parade had 21 tableaux, 12 representing various states and Union Territories, and nine of various ministries.