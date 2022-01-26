Citizens in US asked to reconsider travel to India over spurt in Covid-19

Due to the rising spread of the corona virus disease (Covid-19) in India, the United States has asked its nationals to reconsider their travel plans to India.

The request comes after the CDC issued a Level-3 travel health notice for India, indicating a high level of virus.

‘If you are completely vaccinated with an FDA-approved vaccine, your chance of catching Covid-19 and having severe symptoms may be reduced,’ the US State Department said in a statement on Tuesday. It also advised Americans contemplating trips to other countries to check the CDC’s travel vaccination and immunisation recommendations for both vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers.

The CDC issued a Level-1 Covid-19 warning for Americans travelling to India in November of last year.

In India, the total number of Covid-19 infections has surpassed 40 million after 285,914 illnesses were reported in the last 24 hours. The number of people who have died has risen to 491,127. Until now, more than 37.3 million patients have benefited from Covid-19.

Because the country is in the midst of the third wave of the epidemic, daily cases are unlikely to exceed 400,000. However, the wave is fast expanding in rural areas, thanks to the Omicron variety.

Meanwhile, due to increased crime cases and terrorism in India , the US State Department has advised Americans to exercise heightened vigilance in India.