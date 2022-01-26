Dh100,000 fine and six months in jail for violating this law in UAE

Dubai: The Ministry of Interior in the UAE has warned that people found flying drones in the UAE may be get heavy fines. Earlier this month, the UAE had banned flying drones in the country.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) had ordered a stop on all flying operations of drones and light sports aircraft for owners, practitioners and enthusiasts from January 22. Violators will face a fine of Dh100,000 and/or a jail term of between six months and five years.