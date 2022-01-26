Drones create various shapes at Rashtrapati Bhavan on R-Day eve

On the eve of the 73rd Republic Day, hundreds of drones formed various formations at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday evening.

At Vijay Chowk, 1,000 Made in India drones formed various formations as part of a rehearsal for the Beating Retreat event.In an effort to make the Beating Retreat ceremonial more Indian, the Defence Ministry had previously incorporated the patriotic hymn ‘Aey Mere Watan ke Logo’ in the ceremony.

According to the facts of the ceremony released by Indian defence officials, the hymn Abide With Me has been removed from the event.The Beating Retreat Ceremony commemorates the end of a week-long Republic Day celebration in India, the world’s largest democracy.