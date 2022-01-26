FIR against Sundar Pichai, Google for copyright infringement!

An FIR has been filed by Suneel Darshan, a Bollywood filmmaker known for producing Jaanwar and Andaaz, against Google CEO Sundar Pichai and YouTube’s Gautam Anand, among others, over the alleged infringement of his movie ‘Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha’, on YouTube. In his complaint, the filmmaker alleges that he did not sell his film ‘Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha’ to anyone. However, millions of people have viewed it on YouTube.

‘Every effort has been made. The particular case relates to a film I released in 2017 (Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha), although I have another case that relates to films I released before that. (Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha) has been viewed billions of times. I have been emailing them and there’s a lack of response from their end. Who wants to take on someone who is so monstrous? I have the utmost respect for the technology they have, but my rights were totally infringed. This is my first step to at least bringing it to their attention. I am very grateful to the legal system,’ Suneel Darshan told BollywoodLife.

The filmmaker added, ‘I am not trying to gain publicity at all. I am only trying to put facts on record. I don’t intend anything more than that. As a filmmaker and a copyright owner, I have certain rights and when you mercilessly infringe on them, what should I do? I am a helpless person’. The FIR in this matter was filed on January 25 under sections 51, 63, and 69 of the copyright act.