Horror in a Mc Wrap! Spider found in a dinner wrap order

An English woman recently vowed never to consume fast food from McDonald’s again after biting a spider while eating from the fast-food chain. Katie Moss, a 21-year-old care assistant from Winsford in west England, said she bought a chicken and bacon wrap from McDonald’s on January 19 using the app Just Eat, a UK-based online meal ordering service.

Moss claimed she bit on ‘something hard’ when she was nearly completed eating the wrap. ‘At first I thought it was the end of a tomato, so I pulled it out, and I thought it was just part of the chicken, but when I looked closer, I thought it was a crab, then I realized it was a spider’, Moss told the media. She added that it left a strange taste in her tongue and that she is now afraid to eat anything else.

Moss stated she phoned the McDonald’s where she purchased the lunch to report the issue after it happened.

‘Food safety is of the utmost importance to us. We place great emphasis on quality control, following rigorous standards to avoid any imperfections, so we are sorry to hear of this customer’s experience’, McDonald’s said in a statement.

It further added, ‘As soon as this was brought to the attention of the restaurant, the customer was apologized to and offered both a refund and replacement meal. The customer has also returned the item in question which will enable us to investigate further’.