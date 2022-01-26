In the midst of the cold weather, Delhi’s air quality is in the poor category

On Wednesday morning, Delhi’s air quality was rated ‘poor,’ with temperatures expected to drop to six degrees Celsius, with a maximum temperature of 14 degrees Celsius.

At 7 a.m., the average hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) was 237, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. An AQI of zero to fifty is deemed ‘excellent,’ 51 to one hundred ‘acceptable,’ 101 to 200 ‘moderate,’ 201 to 300 ‘poor,’ 301 to 400 ‘extremely poor,’ and 401 to 500 ‘severe.’

Air quality improved marginally, but remained in the ‘bad’ category, according to the System of Air Quality And Weather Forecasting and Research. ‘Prevalent foggy weather, low temperatures, and low mixing layer height are impeding efficient pollution ventilation, resulting in an AQI of ‘Poor’ on Republic Day.’ The AQI is expected to improve from the 27th (Wednesday) onwards due to a relatively clear sky and moderate wind speed, which will aid in the ventilation of near-surface pollutants.’

On Tuesday, the minimum temperature was six degrees Celsius and the maximum was twelve degrees Celsius.