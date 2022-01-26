In the winter, there are 7 healthy ways to include Peas (Matar) in your diet

There’s something special about eating in the cold. Our bond with food is strengthened by the decline in temperature outdoors, mixed with our persistent need to savour warm delicacies. Green peas, for example, are a delicious vegetable that comes with the season. Fibre, protein, vitamins C and E, zinc, and other antioxidants are abundant in them. As a result, it’s critical that we include peas, or matar, in our meals to provide our bodies with the nutrition they require. We’ve put together a list of 7 matar recipes to help you incorporate the vegetable into your daily diet.

Matar Ki Kachori

Is the word ‘kachori’ enough to make you think it’s deep-fried? No, This healthy matar ki kachori is packed with nutrients. It’s cooked with sooji instead of all-purpose flour and has a stuffing of ground peas, ginger, and green chilies. Furthermore, it is steamed rather than fried.

Pulao Matar

The majority of us enjoy rice on a daily basis. Occasionally, instead of plain steamed rice, we consider a makeover, depending on our preferences and choices. One such recipe may be this scrumptious matar pulao. It contains rice, peas, and spices, as well as the goodness of rice.

Matar Ka Parantha

There’s scarcely anyone who can say no to a plate of steaming parathas topped with ghee. In the winter, we can enjoy lip-smacking matar ka paratha with a side of green chutney. Enjoy your cold mornings by making this flatbread for breakfast.

Pattice Matar

You don’t need to make complicated dishes to incorporate matar into your diet. With your evening cup of tea, you can also make some simple munchies. Matar pattice, for example. Serve with ketchup or green chutney on the side.

Nimona

In Uttar Pradesh, this meal is very popular. Nimona is a delicious blend of peas, mangauris, and tomato that is sure to make you drool. It takes some time to prepare, but trust us when we say it’s well worth the wait.

Soup with Peas and Mint

In this chilly weather, many individuals prefer to rely on comfort soups to keep warm. So, why not prepare this peas and mint soup? Add a splash of chicken stock for added flavour, and you’ll have a wonderful, hot, and soothing bowl of soup in no time.

Matar Gajar

Carrots and peas are both high in nutrition, and when combined with mild seasonings, the result is a flavorful dish.