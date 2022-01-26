Incredible ayurvedic benefits of fenugreek or methi seeds

Fenugreek or methi seeds offer great health advantages. It gives flavour to pickle to curry. It’s a budget-friendly Indian culinary staple that’s readily available. Fenugreek has therapeutic properties in addition to its flavour. It regulates blood sugar, blood pressure, uric acid levels, and hair loss, as well as treating anaemia.

Dr Dixa Bhavsar, an Ayurveda doctor, shared various benefits of fenugreek on Instagram. She wrote, ‘Fenugreek contains proteins, fats, carbohydrates, calcium, iron, folic acid, vitamin A, C, K, B, manganese, magnesium, potassium, copper, zinc, fibres and water’.

‘Methi (Fenugreek) is an incredible ayurvedic herb mostly present in every Indian kitchen with diverse uses and many potential health benefits. From adding flavour to dishes to controlling diabetes to relieving constipation, methi seeds also have diverse benefits for your skin, hair and health’, Dr Dixa added.

Here are the benefits of Fenugreek

1. It boosts your appetite and digestion. Breast milk secretion is also enhanced.

2. It improves cholesterol and blood pressure while controlling diabetes.

3. Its medicinal qualities treat dandruff and aids in hair growth and also treats grey hair.

It lowers uric acid levels, hair loss, and grey hairs. Improves blood levels and treats anaemia as well.

4. It can help with neuralgia, paralysis, constipation, stomach soreness, bloating, and pain (backache, knee joint ache, muscle cramps) in any part of the body.

5. It aids in the relief of Kapha-related ailments such as cough, asthma, bronchitis, chest congestion, and obesity.

6. It should not be used in cases of bleeding problems such as nose bleeding, heavy menstruation, and so on due to its heat.

Here’s how to use Methi seeds

Dr Dixa explains how to incorporate methi seeds into your diet.

1. Soak 12 teaspoons of seeds overnight and consume or drink the seeds in the morning.

2. Take 1 tsp methi powder with warm milk or water twice a day, before meals, or at night.

3. To treat dandruff, hair fall, and grey hairs, make a paste of the seeds with curd/aloe vera gel/water and apply it to the scalp.

4. Dark circles, acne, acne scars, and wrinkles can all be helped by using fenugreek paste made with rosewater.