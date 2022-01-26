India reports 2,55,874 new Covid cases and 614 death

On Tuesday, India recorded 2,55,874 new coronavirus cases, down 16.39% from Monday’s 3.06 lakh. According to data from the Union Health Ministry, India has roughly 3.98 crore infections, making it the second worst-affected country behind the United States.

In India, active cases currently account for 5.62 percent of all infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has risen to 93.15 percent. There are now 22,36,842 active cases.

The daily positivity rate, which is the percentage of coronavirus tests that come back positive — a vital indicator of the pandemic’s state — has declined to 15.52 percent from 20.75 percent yesterday, while the weekly positivity rate was 17.17 percent.

In the last 24 hours, 614 more deaths have been reported in the country, bringing the total number of Covid-related deaths to 4,90,462 since the outbreak began.