Kerala native Tom Aditya elected Mayor of Bristol- Bradley Stoke in UK

London: Tom Aditya, a native of Ranni, Kerala, has been elected Mayor of Bristol- Bradley Stoke in United Kingdom. Tom, who has been serving as chairman of the Finance Committee, has been a councillor for more than a decade, and currently represents the Bradley Stoke South Ward.

Tom has previously served as Mayor, Deputy Mayor, and Chairman of the Planning and Environment Committee and was the Chairman of the South Gloucestershire Council’s Community Engagement Forum. He is the first person of South-Indian origin outside the London metro region to be elected Councillor in the UK, the first South-Indian elected on the Conservative party ticket, and the first person of Indian and Asian heritage to be elected to a civic office in South Gloucestershire.

Also read: Kerala model of development is India’s pride; Governor heaps praises in his R-day address

Tom, who has a Master’s degree in Management, started his banking career as a financial advisor in 1995. Tom, son of Thomas Mathew and Gulabi Mathew, lives with his wife, Liny, and children, Abishek, Aleena, Albert, Adona and Alphons. He moved to the UK and settled at Bradley Stoke, Bristol in 2002.