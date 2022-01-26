Moj takes gourmet nationwide! ‘Kitchen Ministers‘ take on a competition: Get details ;

New Delhi: India’s number one short video app Moj is preparing to host its first-ever cooking contest, Kitchen Ministers of India, across 21 states across the country. Moj users have the opportunity to show off regional delicacies from their states and bag the title of ‘Kitchen Minister’ of that state through this unique digital hunt. From January 25 to February 25, foodies will have the chance to showcase their talent not just on Moj, but also to a panel of celebrated chefs – Sanjeev Kapoor and Ajay Chopra.

The participants will prepare one traditional dish that represents the heart of their state’s culinary culture. Over the course of the one-month competition, Chef Ajay Chopra will also mentor the participants by sharing tips on how to master traditional recipes and demonstrate them visually. Moj has assigned influencers from each state to promote the campaign, including Pranavi Manukonda from Telangana, Naveen Singh from Uttar Pradesh, Divya Upadhyay from Madhya Pradesh, Ann Sindhu Johny from Kerala, Renuka Kumaravel from Tamil Nadu and others.

On launching the campaign, Shashank Shekhar, Sr. Director Content Strategy and Operations Moj said, ‘A drastic increase in food-related content has been observed since the lockdown when almost everyone experimented with cooking in their kitchens. People of all ages shared recipes that were easy to make, classic or trending. Kitchen Ministers of India, Moj’s first mega food campaign, aims to highlight talented home chefs from Moj communities from across India. This is a fantastic chance for short video food creators to get guidance from master chefs like Sanjeev Kapoor and Ajay Chopra. With this competition, we are sure to see some unique recipes and styles defining Indian food culture as a whole.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor commented on the competition by saying, ‘Traditions, history, and belief all play a role in the food culture of different regions within India. I am excited to be part of Moj’s Kitchen Ministers of India and witness the new-age renditions of traditional recipes across the nation. The participants will be judged on their skills and ability to creatively present their local delicacy.’

In a statement, Chef Ajay Chopra said: ‘Moj’s Kitchen Ministers of India is a unique digital cooking competition that focuses on video demonstrations of recipes, techniques, and creative presentation rather than tasting dishes. I’m thrilled to reconnect with our roots and learn about different cooking styles from India’s budding home chefs.’

Each ‘Kitchen Minister’ will receive an Amazon/Flipkart voucher worth INR 25,000, and will be appointed in the month of March. Aside from that, participants will also receive titles such as Swag Kitchen Minister, Fashionable Kitchen Minister, Chopping Kitchen Minister, Humorous Kitchen Minister, Presentable Kitchen Minister, and Cuteness Kitchen Minister.