Now, the Preamble of the Constitution is in sign language: Watch here…

On Wednesday, India will celebrate the 73rd Republic Day, marking the day the Constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950. The Constitution of India, which contains 395 articles and 12 schedules, enshrines the concept of the ‘Sovereign, Socialist, Secular, Democratic Republic’ of India.

According to the Deaf Enabled Foundation, the Constitution’s Preamble has been translated into Indian sign language to ensure inclusion. ‘WE, THE PEOPLE OF INDIA, having solemnly resolved to constitute India into a SOVEREIGN SOCIALIST SECULAR DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC and to secure to all its citizens: JUSTICE, social, economic and political; LIBERTY of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship; EQUALITY of status and of opportunity; and to promote among them all FRATERNITY assuring the dignity of the individual and the unity and integrity of the Nation; IN OUR CONSTITUENT ASSEMBLY this twenty-sixth day of November 1949, do HEREBY ADOPT, ENACT AND GIVE TO OURSELVES THIS CONSTITUTION,’ read the Preamble.

According to the foundation, this initiative is not only about celebrating the nation’s glorious past but also about envisioning a future where all citizens are equally represented.

‘We as an organization always believed that a modern India can only be built upon the idea of inclusivity. This should start by making the vulnerable aware of their rights and duties. The preamble is just the beginning. This mission will provide a voice to those who lack one,’ said Ramya Miryala, Director of the foundation, in the press release. Sign language translations of the Preamble are available on the YouTube page of the Deaf Enabled Foundation as well as on the EduSign Academy app.

Watch the video:

The Preamble describes the purposes of the Constitution and serves as an aid when interpreting the Articles if they are ambiguous. On January 22, 1947, India’s Constituent Assembly adopted Jawaharlal Nehru’s Objectives Resolution, which laid down the ideals behind the Preamble.

‘The Resolution states that it is our firm and solemn resolve to have a sovereign Indian republic. You will well understand that a free India can be nothing but a republic,’ announced Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on December 13, 1946. He outlined the goals and objectives of the Constitution he and his listeners will put together over the next three years.