R- Day kicks off with PM offering homage at war Memorial;

The Republic Day Parade in 2022 will feature a big fly past by 75 Indian Air Force aircraft and helicopters, cultural performances by 480 dancers, and a display of ten scrolls, each measuring 75 metres, constructed during the ‘Kala Kumbh’ event.

The Republic Day procession will begin at 10.30 a.m. on Rajpath.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation in paying tribute to the martyred war heroes at the National War Memorial. He’ll then proceed to Rajpath’s saluting dais to watch the parade. The National Flag will be unfurled by President Ram Nath Kovind, followed by the National Anthem and a thunderous 21-gun salute. The parade will begin with a salute from President Ram Nath Kovind.

Parade Commander Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra, Ati Vishisth Seva Medal, a second-generation Army officer, will lead the parade.